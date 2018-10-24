State briefs

Three grizzlies relocated to spot near Cody

CODY (WNE) — Three grizzly bears were captured and relocated last week to the Camp Creek drainage 31 miles northwest of Cody.

A sow grizzly and her cub were captured by Game and Fish at the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of a preemptive effort to reduce the potential for conflicts due to the bears proximity and behavior around human activities and outfitter camps, in the Upper Green River Drainage on the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

These bears and a non-target subadult female grizzly from the South Fork were all relocated. None of the three were considered a threat to human safety.

The Camp Creek site was chosen due to the lack of human presence and ability to release the bears several miles behind closed gates.

Secretary of state candidate says incumbent illegally holds office

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Libertarian candidate for Wyoming Secretary of State filed a petition earlier this month accusing the current secretary of holding the office illegally because he is a licensed lawyer.

Howard “Kit” Carson wrote in a petition that Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is violating the law by holding office as an “officer of the court.”

“He is asking the Supreme Court to obey five laws ‘on the books,’ both federal and in the Wyoming Constitution, prohibiting any officers of the court(s), meaning judges and lawyers, to be elected to any government offices,” a news release from the Libertarian Party of Wyoming states.

But Buchanan is far from the only lawyer holding public office in Wyoming.

A spokesman for his office, Will Dinneen, said the office finds it a bit “strange, as three of the last five secretaries of state prior to Secretary Buchanan were also attorneys.”

In addition to those people, Gov. Matt Mead was a longtime prosecutor, and several local state representatives, including Reps. Tara Nethercott, Jared Olsen and Bob Nicholas, are all local attorneys, as have been 25 of the 45 U.S. presidents.

According to a docket on the Supreme Court’s website, an attorney from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office said they didn’t plan on filing a response.

The case has not been set for oral argument.

Woman sentenced to 15-20 years in sex assault

GILLETTE (WNE) — District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan handed down a lengthy sentence to Amber Shields, 32, on Wednesday for charges that include placing a vibrator in a young girl’s underwear.

She also endangered the girl and another child on several occasions, including by not reporting they had appeared in pornographic videos with a man who is now in federal prison for producing child pornography.

A jury convicted Shields of both crimes in July. She will serve 15 to 20 years in prison — out of a possible maximum of 20 years — for second-degree assault and one year in jail for misdemeanor child endangerment, the maximum possible. She will serve the sentences consecutively and must pay a $2,000 fine.

Deegan said the crimes were “egregious” and “very, very disturbing and troubling.” He added that the two children will spend their lives struggling with what Shields did to them and likely will never overcome the trauma caused by her actions.

The charges against Shields came out of a larger Gillette Police Department investigation that began in March 2016 when officers went to an apartment building in response to reports of a man possibly sexually abusing children, according to testimony presented at Shields’ trial.

Two months later, a police detective spoke to Shields as part of the investigation. She reported seeing a young girl hanging out with the man on several occasions. After her initial conversation with police, she became largely uncooperative.

The girl later reported to authorities that sometime between December 2015 and May 2016, Shields had placed a small pink vibrator in her underwear and that Shields had viewed pornography in which the girl appeared.