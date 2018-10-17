State Briefs

Salmonella in Wyoming traced to tainted ground beef

JACKSON (WNE) — At least four cases of salmonella have been reported in Wyoming, linked to a national outbreak and resulting recall of 6.9 million pounds of ground beef.

The ground beef in question was sent to stores all around the country.

The USDA’s list may not include all retail locations that received the recalled product or may include retail locations that did not actually receive the recalled product.

That’s why it’s important for consumers to check meat in their possession using product-specific information.

The meat subject to recall has the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection and was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. A full list of all the products can be found at Bit.ly/2ydaCCF.

“Because ground beef can be stored in freezers for some time, people may still have recalled meat in their homes,” said Tiffany Greenlee, Wyoming Department of Health epidemiologist, in a press release.

“People should not eat the recalled ground beef,” Greenlee said. “If you can tell it’s included in the recall, return it to the store or throw it away.

“But because sometimes it can be hard to know if the meat we have on hand is included in a recall, it’s also important to follow safe handling and cooking recommendations.”

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramping and fever that often appears within 6 to 72 hours after eating contaminated foods.

If you think you might be sick with salmonella, you should contact your medical provider for testing.

Although most people recover from salmonella-related illnesses without treatment, some groups are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms including the elderly, infants and those with weak immune systems.

Cody man sentenced to prison in 150-mile chase

CODY (WNE) — A Cody man who led authorities from four different law enforcement agencies on a 150-mile, more than two-hour car chase was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison Wednesday.

Christopher Mitchell, 44, pleaded guilty in September to theft of property valued at more than $1,000, a felony.

Mitchell stole a contractor truck from former employer and Cody resident Jay Blough in September 2017. After Lovell police attempted to pull over Mitchell, the man drove Blough’s 2005 Dodge pickup through a spike strip and crashed into a canal between Thermopolis and Worland, totaling the vehicle.

According to a report from Hot Springs County sheriff’s deputy Jake Miller, after crashing, Mitchell stole a second vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-150, and continued heading south.

After a Fremont County sheriff’s deputy failed to pull over Mitchell – traveling 95 mph – Mitchell made a fateful turn onto a dead end in Riverton. Deputy Greg Scott rammed his squad car into the F-150 and the chase was over just before 2 a.m. Sept. 6, 2017.

Mitchell already received 3-5 year sentences in Hot Springs County and Washakie County before Wednesday’s hearing. Since the sentence handed out by Simpson is larger, it will take precedence and is concurrent with the others. In custody since September 2017, Mitchell will get 13 months credit toward his time.

Mitchell made apologies to the Bloughs on Wednesday while defending his character and mentioning he has, “good kids.”

“This was out of character even though I’ve had an extensive history,” Mitchell said. “I want to apologize to the court and community.”

Mitchell blamed his cross-county rampage on alcohol-induced hallucinations that made him do it.

Natrona County schools ‘prevail’ in civil rights investigation

CASPER (WNE) — The Natrona County School District “prevailed” in a federal civil rights investigation into how the officials handled a sexual violence-related incident at Kelly Walsh at least two years ago, an administrator said recently.

The probe into the district was launched in July 2016 after a complaint was filed, though it’s unclear when the incident in question occurred. Verba Echols, the district’s associate superintendent for human resources who said the district had prevailed, has declined to provide details beyond saying it did not involve rape.

Earlier this week, she said it happened at Kelly Walsh and was an “absolutely concerning” incident between students. Asked if the incident involved sexual assault or harassment, Echols said she didn’t have the information in front of her to speak definitively.

“The situation didn’t go away, we addressed it appropriately, but those kids went through something that is not, not something you’d want kids to go through. … Did it turn physical? That part I don’t know,” she said. “Was it hurtful? Absolutely. Uncalled for? Absolutely.”

Typically in Title IX investigations, which are conducted by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, an entity found deficient reaches an agreement with federal investigators to correct procedures or improve training. Echols said the district was told it needed to take no corrective action.

“However, whenever there’s a complaint filed, like anyone, you examine what could we do differently or better to ensure that No. 1, if someone is feeling this way, why?” she said.

Messages left for Office of Civil Rights and federal Education Department officials were not returned Thursday.