State briefs

Couple sues state hospital over assault

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The guardians of a Wyoming State Hospital mental health patient filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing the hospital of negligence for hiring and failing to supervise a nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted the patient.

A Weston County couple accuses the state’s provider of mental health services of breaching their duties of care by allowing the couple’s daughter, a vulnerable adult, to be sexually assaulted by a person charged with watching her during one-on-one observation periods.

The patient will not be identified because she is an alleged victim of sexual assault.

The man accused of assaulting her, Christopher King, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Uinta County. The charges state King took advantage of the woman while in a position of authority.

The woman was committed to the hospital under a state law called Title 25, which outlines circumstances under which mentally ill people can be involuntarily hospitalized.

Under hospital procedure, King was assigned to watch the woman for one or two hours and then switch out with another staff member. During those periods, he “engaged in sexual acts” with the woman, the lawsuit states.

A police investigation later found that between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16, 2016, King “engaged in sexual acts” with the woman four times, court documents state.

The woman could not legally consent because she was listed as a vulnerable adult and under King’s supervision.

“The hospital knew or should have known that King was engaging in inappropriate and harmful sexual relations with (the woman) while she was a patient,” the lawsuit states.

“The hospital failed to prevent or stop King from having sexual relations with (the woman), thereby breaching the professional standard of care.”

Two killed in trench collapse

JACKSON (WNE) — A trench collapsed in Indian Springs on Friday afternoon, trapping and killing two men.

The victims have been identified as Juan Baez-Sanchez and Victoriano Garcia-Perez.

“This was a very tragic accident, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr said.

The men were workers at a residential construction site at 120 S. Indian Springs Drive.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a trench collapse from dispatch at approximately 3:03 p.m. Friday. Jackson Fire/EMS personnel were first on the scene at approximately 3:13 p.m. and found one person deceased.

In the process of recovering the first deceased man, the additional victim was found deceased.

Baez-Sanchez and Garcia-Perez were believed to be have been working in a 12- to 15-foot-deep trench before it collapsed. The Incident Command team was responsible for recovering their bodies and the safety of responders working in the trench. The last responding units left the scene at approximately 11:16 p.m. after ensuring there were no additional victims.

According to the Teton County GIS, the construction site is owned by Wilson developer Jamie Mackay. No more details about the victims, including their ages or towns of residence, have been released.

Man bound over in bar shooting

GILLETTE (WNE) — Based on testimony from Gillette Police Detective Jeremy Dowdy about the Sept. 22 shooting at Mingles Lounge, Andreas Broach, 29, was bound over to District Court on Friday, for conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder.

Broach’s co-worker, D’Marco Lee Jones, 23, allegedly fired 14 shots outside Mingles Lounge after a series of arguments and fights at the bar. One of the bullets hit a 51-year-old man in the leg as he waited with a friend for a ride. Other bullets hit the building near where he and his friend were standing and several struck a vehicle in the bar parking lot.

Broach arrived in Gillette at about 11 p.m. with his boss and two co-workers, Jones and Tristen Walker, Dowdy said. After checking into the Fairfield Inn and Suites, the three men went to the nearby Mingles Lounge.

While in the bar, they had several arguments with other customers before going outside to the volleyball court. While outside, they heard a fight in the parking lot, which, at some point, Jones and Broach joined, Dowdy testified.

Walker later told Dowdy that in the Fairfield parking lot, Broach and Jones tried unsuccessfully to open their locked work trailer, which contained two AR-15 rifles. Walker also said he fought with the other two because they wanted to “go deal with it” and he was attempting to stop them.

Walker also said that after the three fought, Broach went to his hotel room and retrieved a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which Jones took from him before running back to Mingles. Broach then followed behind Jones, who fired the gun.