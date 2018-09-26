State briefs

Health officials warn of algae bloom in Alcova, Pathfinder

CASPER (WNE) — State and county health officials have released advisories over “harmful algae blooms” in the Alcova and Pathfinder reservoirs that can affect humans, pets and wildlife.

The blooms “are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae” that, typically, appear at low levels and play a part in their ecosystems, according to a Casper-Natrona County Health Department announcement released Friday afternoon.

But when the blooms occur, “cyanobacteria become visibly abundant and can look like grass clippings, bluish-green scum or spilled paint on the water surface.”

The blooms are common this time of year, according to the press release, especially with high water temperatures.

The county and state health departments released the advisory, along with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

“Cyanobacteria blooms can produce poisons called cyanotoxins and may be associated with other irritants that can cause several health effects in humans, pets, and livestock. Health effects include rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea,” the health department wrote.

Health officials recommended avoiding water near the blooms, avoiding drinking the water (even if boiled), avoiding breathing water spray, keeping pets and livestock away from the water and being cautious when eating fish. The young, elderly and pregnant are especially at risk.

The department urged anyone who had experienced adverse health effects related to the blooms to seek medical attention.

Call of nature must be answered privately in Powell

POWELL — Up until last week, it was probably legal for Powell residents to relieve themselves in their front yards. But no more.

The Powell City Council passed an ordinance explicitly stating that you cannot urinate or defecate within view of the public. The new city law took effect on Thursday.

“I think there’s a concern that we don’t necessarily want people urinating, defecating around town in view of people,” said City Attorney Sandee Kitchen, with a chuckle. “It should be a given, but maybe it’s not.”

The city has long had an ordinance prohibiting “indecent exposure” and has prosecuted people under that ordinance for peeing in public. But that city law only applied if the person was in a “public place” — such as a street, alley or business that’s open to the public. That didn’t cover, say, a resident’s home.

“… There could have been a situation where somebody was in their front yard, urinating in view of the public, [and] under our code, I would not have prosecuted that,” Kitchen said. (Fortunately, that scenario never presented itself.)

Beyond the issue of what is “public,” the city’s indecent exposure ordinance was never a perfect fit for those types of cases.

The city law deemed it illegal to appear “in a state of nudity or indecently or lewdly dressed or to make an indecent exposure or exhibition of his person.”

Nothing in the ordinance specifically prohibits going No. 1 or No. 2.

“It’s much easier to prosecute somebody for urinating and defecating in public if you have an ordinance prohibiting it,” Kitchen said.

The updates to the city code followed a July incident, in which a man was caught urinating in front of Powell Coin-op Laundry on Clark Street, across from the Powell police station.

Wyoming gets $4.8 million to fight opioid abuse

CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming received more than $4.8 million from the federal government to combat opioid abuse over the next 12 months, health officials announced last week.

The funding is part of a $1 billion package distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat opioid abuse nationwide.

Roughly $4 million, the majority of Wyoming’s share in the funding, will go to “medication-assisted treatment,” “reducing unmet treatment need, and reducing opioid overdose related deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment and recovery activities for opioid use disorder.”

The remaining $828,365 will go to community health centers.

Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, said the $4 million will go to her department’s behavioral health division.

“We will use these funds to expand the use of medication-assisted treatment (MAT), medication and recovery supports,” Deti said in an email last week. “Our approach includes collaboration with healthcare providers (such as emergency rooms and primary care) and criminal justice. The primary goal is to engage and retain people with opioid use disorder in treatment, using best practices to prevent overdose and death.”

The community health center funding will be used on personnel, training and infrastructure, said Simone Myrie, spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department.

“This could include, for example, hiring pain medicine specialists to provide acute and chronic pain management services,” Myrie said in an email.