State briefs

No bond reduction for man accused of molesting girl

CODY (WNE) — A Cody man facing charges for allegedly filming and molesting a minor girl will not have his bond conditions lessened.

That was the decision of Park County district court judge Bill Simpson on Friday.

Matthew Melnar faced an evidentiary hearing Friday in district court. He argued that his six months of diligent behavior prior to breaking bond conditions in March, as well as five months of time spent in prison after, entitle him to having his original Sept. 2017 $50,000 signature bond conditions reinstated.

Melnar’s attorney Sarah Miles of Cody-based Keegan, Krisjansons & Miles, P.C., said her client denied allegations in the petition to revoke his bond at an April 27 hearing. On Friday, Melnar pled guilty to all charges surrounding his bond conditions violation.

On March 29, Melnar was out awaiting trial for the original filming and molesting felony charges on concurrent $50,000 signature bonds requiring no money down with ankle monitoring, when Walmart security cameras captured him entering the store with an adult Cody resident and her minor daughters, a direct violation of his bond conditions.

Melnar and the minor’s mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the family, were in a new relationship, the two of them reportedly told police.

Melnar is accused of sexually abusing another minor a dozen times over a year-long period. Each felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

The charges allegedly took place on or between June 1, 2016, and June 30, 2016, and ending with the 12th charge, which allegedly took place on or between May 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017. Melnar is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse for each month in that year-long period.

Woman sues over fall at Sheridan softball game

SHERIDAN (WNE) — A woman from Upton is suing Northern Wyoming Community College District, Sheridan Recreation District and the city of Sheridan for injuries sustained during a softball game on Sheridan College’s campus in June 2017.

Susan M. Bayert visited Sheridan College’s softball fields to watch a charity softball event June 10, 2017. Court documents said while leaving the premises, Bayert slipped and fell on a set of wooden stairs “due to an improperly installed or maintained stair.”

Bayert’s fall caused a broken foot, which court documents said resulted in medical treatment, therapy and medication expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of wages, loss of certain physical capacity and limitations related to all consequences. The complaint did not outline the monetary amount of damages Bayert is seeking. Bayert’s counsel sent the three defendants notices of the claims being filed against them Oct. 4, 2017.

In response, NWCCD denied responsibility for the facility at the time of Bayert’s fall. The entity also claimed the injuries, damages or losses alleged by Bayert were caused by unforeseeable intervening and independent factors unrelated to the actions of NWCCD or its agents. NWCCD also alleged that Bayert was careless or negligent in the matters alleged, thereby causing or contributing to any injury, damages or loss alleged by Bayert.

In its response, Sheridan Recreation District and the city of Sheridan — who were both represented by Rick L. Kochmstedt of Schwartz, Bon, Walker and Studer, LLC out of Casper — also denied allegations and alleged that injuries and damages were caused by the acts of others over whom SRD had no control or legal responsibility.

Task Force proposes new UW Lab School

LARAMIE (WNE) — A University of Wyoming task force proposed Thursday the state construct a new building on campus to serve the UW Lab School, which is currently housed in the College of Education.

Now in its 131st year, the Lab School is a public school run by Albany County School District No. 1 that also serves as a learning site for UW students.

Since 1949, the school has been housed in the College of Education building and strives to experiment with cutting-edge teaching techniques. However, stakeholders have noted the building’s university functions detract from security measures that are appropriate for a grade school.

“When this building was built, it was created to provide public access to adult learners, not secure access to vulnerable children,” said Ray Reutzel, dean of the College of Education.

In November, UW President Laurie Nichols appointed a task force charged with exploring “how to provide the College of Education and state of Wyoming with an exemplary 21st century university professional development and demonstration school.”

As part of its work, the task force has been asked to recommend a design for a “building complex” to serve the Lab School and the college without “nesting both functions into the single nested facility as we now have.”

A report by the task force submitted to the Board of Trustees indicates the building’s 12-inch-thick concrete walls and floors make it difficult to install new technology.

The Lab School serves about 230 students, grades K-9. Admission is based on a lottery system, but the task force is considering plans to add both regular and special education preschools to the revamped version.

Governor, auditor candidates propose transparency working group

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s treasurer and Republican nominee for auditor are planning to launch a working group geared toward improving transparency in the state’s finances.

Treasurer Mark Gordon, who is also the Republican candidate for governor, said he and auditor nominee Kristi Racines plan to form a working group of people to advise them about how to give the public better access to information about money going in and out of state coffers.

Gordon said in an interview he plans to include members of the public, as well as state government employees, to fill spots on the panel.

“What we wanted to do is express our commitment to transparency and … to making a solution to transparency that made sense to the people of Wyoming,” he said.

Gordon said he has met with representatives from OpenTheBooks.com, a website that shows spending reports for different government entities, and similar organizations to get input. He also has talked to treasurers from other states.

And while he has explored some formats and information he’d like to include, Gordon and Racines said in statements that they want to make sure people have a say in how the information would be shared.

“Our citizens and lawmakers must have accurate, timely and reliable financial information in order to make good decisions and hold government accountable,” Racines wrote.

Gordon has made strides in improving transparency at the treasurer’s office by launching an interactive website that shows much of the state’s financial information. But current State Auditor Cynthia Cloud has been criticized by OpenTheBooks.com for failing to make the state’s “checkbook,” or expense reports, available online.

Gordon said he hoped that the working group’s recommendations would be used, regardless of the results of the election.