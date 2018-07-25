State briefs

Man attempts to flee police in concrete mixer truck

GILLETTE (WNE) — During a chase early Thursday morning, a South Dakota man crashed a possibly stolen white Dodge Ram pickup and tried to escape in a concrete mixer truck that caught fire before he was arrested, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.

Damages caused during the chase are still being calculated.

Eric Herman Jr., 32, was eventually apprehended at about 1 a.m. and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of meth. Additional charges are likely, Wasson said.

While police officers were in the Ramada Inn parking lot at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, they smelled marijuana and saw Herman enter the Dodge Ram. They caught up to him on the Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp and tried to pull him over.

However, Herman fled, reaching speeds up to 100 mph on I-90. Police then stopped the pursuit and followed Herman, who eventually headed through a field toward a port of entry and crashed into a ditch, Wasson said.

Before officers caught up to Herman, he fled on foot and ran into the parking lot at Simon Contractors. As officers were setting up a perimeter in the area, they heard a vehicle start and saw a concrete mixer truck moving.

Officers deployed road spikes in the parking lot, where Herman drove through fences and avoided the spikes. He left the lot, driving on South Enterprise Avenue and East Warlow Drive, dragging fences behind the concrete mixer truck and avoiding additional road spikes.

At some point, the truck’s brakes locked and caught fire, forcing Herman to a stop, Wasson said.

Officers then broke out the truck windows and apprehended Herman, who had 0.5 grams of meth and a can of Bud Light on him and seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Wasson said.

Denver pedestrian hit, killed by Frontier Days train

CHEYENNE (WNE) — About 700 passengers were evacuated from the Denver Post Cheyenne Frontier Days train Saturday night after the steam engine struck and killed a pedestrian.

At about 7:45 p.m., the Union Pacific train hit a pedestrian near the intersection of 124th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 in Adams County, Colorado, as it was headed back to Denver, according to Union Pacific Media Director Kristen South.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and passengers were transported back to Denver by bus later that evening.

While an excursion to benefit the Union Pacific Museum was still set to leave at 1 p.m. Sunday on schedule, UP Steam Engine 844 wouldn’t be going. The specialized crew that runs the historic steam engine is taking a rest day, South said.

That train would instead be pulled by the Spirit, which is Union Pacific’s military locomotive, South said.

Engine 844 will be coming back to Cheyenne in the coming days, South added.

Gillette makes money with online auctions

GILLETTE (WNE) — The City of Gillette has made more than $372,000 in online auctions since implementing a new protocol for selling old equipment.

The city started to sell stuff online in 2017 and has since hosted four auctions. Some of the items the city has sold range from large fire trucks and police department equipment to office equipment like chairs and desks.

Before, the city would sell off surplus equipment in a traditional auction. Now, it uses eBay to reach a broader audience of customers, and the changes have been paying off.

In February 2017, the city sold 20 vehicles online for more than $151,000. By comparison, a 2015 traditional auction generated gross sales of $82,600 for 18 vehicles. That’s a 65 percent increase in sales through online sales.

In a 2015 auction, the city sold a 2001 Caterpillar backhoe for $25,000. At the time of sale the unit was 14 years old. This year using eBay, the city sold a similar piece of equipment, a 2002 Caterpillar backhoe, for $32,325.

The city doesn’t ship these items either. They all have to be picked up by the buyer.

The most recent auction was open for 20 days and made the city nearly $75,000, but net sales reached $140,000.

Public Works Director Sawley Wilde pointed out that the city used to give Crook County its old fire trucks for $10 each. Now the city can sell the equipment for thousands of dollars.