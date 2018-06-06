State Briefs

Health board member removed after accusations of sharing confidential info

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County Health board member George Dunlap was removed from office Monday after his fellow board members determined he had violated state laws and board policies by disclosing confidential and privileged information from executive sessions to people other than the board and its lawyers.

Dunlap, who didn’t attend his disciplinary hearing Thursday, showed up to Monday’s verdict and made a statement.

“You know, when people voted for me, they voted for me, words and all,” he said. “I might not be perfect, but they voted for me. The public put me in office to do my best, and I do my best.”

He also said that his fellow board members accused him of misconduct just so they could remove him from the board and that by removing him, they were being hypocritical.

“Take a look at that (board policies) and see how many times you haven’t followed the code of conduct you made,” he said to his fellow board members.

“Harvey (Jackson) and Sara (Hartsaw) have tried everything for years to try to get me off this board because I speak up,” he added. “Every board needs a variety of thought and opinion and maybe you don’t like the way I do it, but you know what? We are a better board if we don’t agree all the time.”

The allegations against Dunlap stemmed from a disagreement over the 2016 firing of a Pioneer Manor employee for inappropriately giving aspirin to a patient, according to documents provided at Thursday’s disciplinary hearing. After the employee appealed her termination to the board, Dunlap spoke to her and her attorney and told them information he had learned in executive sessions.

Dunlap has served on the hospital board for 28 years.

Shoplifting more than $10,000 in goods leads to probation

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Gillette College student who claimed her shoplifting was research for a college term paper on kleptomania will spend five years on supervised probation.

Lydia Marie Cormaney, 24, stole more than $10,000 in merchandise from Walmart, Smith’s and Office Depot last spring. Among the items recovered from her dorm room were 140 DVDs, kitchen appliances, racks of spices, clothes and 124 bottles of fingernail polish.

“What I’ve learned since my arrest is you don’t need things to make you happy,” she said before District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke sentenced her Thursday. “Those can all change. The only thing that is constant is the people that you surround yourself with.”

During three weeks last spring, Cormaney stole hundreds of items undetected. She often placed the merchandise in reusable shopping bags before walking out of stores, according to court documents. She said she was only stopped once when she tried to leave Walmart with three flatscreen TVs.

Police caught her at Walmart on June 5 when she tried to roll a cart full of nearly $2,000 in unpaid items out of the tire shop. At the time, she told officers she was working on a paper on the emotions people with kleptomania experience. When officers discovered she was only enrolled in a biology class, she was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Cormaney was released shortly after on bond.

Now she said she recognizes “things don’t make me happy, people do” and sees that her actions were selfish.

She also expressed remorse for the businesses and people she’s harmed and knows she has to face the consequences of her actions.

In January, she pleaded guilty to two counts of felony shoplifting and two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting as part of a plea agreement.

Woman injured by elk at Mammoth Hot Springs

CODY (WNE) — A mother elk, apparently protecting a calf 20 feet away, attacked a woman behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on Sunday, sending her to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Charlene Triplett, 51, of Las Vegas, who is an employee of the hotel but was not working at the time, was kicked several times by the elk with its front legs. She was struck in the head, torso and back. Triplett was sent to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center trauma center.

A Park Service report indicated the elk and calf were lying down and Triplett may not have seen them because automobiles shielded the view.

Several elk regularly spend time in the vicinity of the hotel at Mammoth.

Animals with young can be particularly aggressive if they think babies may be in danger.

After the incident, rangers remained on the scene to warn other passersby about the location of the elk and calf.