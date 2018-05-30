State Briefs

Campbell Co. school officials work to stop athlete transfers

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County School District trustees have given approval on first reading of proposed policy changes that could ensure the end of athletes moving from one high school in Gillette to another and “decimating teams” in the process.

It’s taken three or four tries for trustees to get to this point of the process. They’ve come up with proposals for activity eligibility and boundary area change requests as three trustees formed a committee, along with two activities directors, to hammer out the language revisions.

Their focus was to ultimately come up with proposals that center on decisions made at the junior high level — specifically eighth grade — to keep the feeder schools and boundary system intact.

“We obviously had to do something,” said Trustee David Foreman, who praised the work of the committee. “Because what happened with the decimated Camel football program, the decimated Camel wrestling program, swimming and golf. We can’t let happen again.”

The problem of students moving to different schools for activities and sports became amplified this past school year with the opening of Thunder Basin High School, when juniors and seniors could select which high school they wanted to attend.

The problem, trustees said, seemed to start at the junior high level, which is where the new proposals take aim.

Under the activities eligibility proposal, students who attend their first practice or first day of school at the eighth-grade level at a junior high in the Campbell County School District will establish eligibility for high school activities.

If a child or parent want the student to attend a different secondary school, they have to complete an attendance area change request. And that request, if approved by the junior high and high school principals involved, applies for grades 8-12.

A change request is also needed to transfer out of a student’s attendance area.

Woman shot by law enforcement officers near Vedauwoo on Saturday

LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Vedauwoo on Saturday.

It’s standard procedure for Wyoming DCI to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state. According to a news release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany County deputy and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper were involved in an on-duty shooting “in the late evening hours” Saturday.

“The incident took place on Forest Service Road 700 near Vedauwoo, in Albany County,” the news release states. “The deputy and trooper were not injured, however the suspect sustained several injuries and was transported to Colorado for medical treatment.”

The condition or name of the woman was not made available Monday.

The deputy involved is currently on paid administrative leave pending results of the investigation, according to the news release.

“This is a tragic and unfortunate event for all parties involved,” the news release states. “The names of the deputy, trooper and suspect will not be released at this time.”

Bridger-Teton mudslide strands campers

JACKSON (WNE) — Bridger-Teton National Forest crews came to the rescue of stranded campers Friday after a 2-foot-deep mudslide blocked the exit to the dead-end Little Greys River Road.

The region is geologically unstable, according to Greys River District Ranger Justin Laycock. Heavy rain, plus seismic activity that set off the much larger Porcupine Landslide several months ago, has created ideal conditions for landslides. Laycock cautioned Memorial Day weekend campers to be aware of the potential for more slides in the forest with heavy rain in the forecast.

“We experience landslides frequently,” Laycock said. “We could experience landslides in any one of those drainages.”

The slide occurred near Squirrel Creek, about 2 miles east of the junction with the Greys River Road. Laycock’s office got calls late Thursday night and early Friday morning about the slide. The campers “weren’t trapped by the slide, they just couldn’t get back out because the slide had come across the road,” he said. “We don’t know exactly how many people are camped up there.

“We immediately made a plan to get some people up there to look at the slide,” he said.

The Forest Service dispatched a forest engineer and engine captain — both are also members of Star Valley Search and Rescue — to assess the situation. There were no medical emergencies or other reasons the campers needed to leave the area quickly, he said.

The Forest Service mobilized quickly thanks to heavy equipment already staged nearby to deal with the much bigger Porcupine Landslide, which started this winter and has closed a portion of the Greys River Road. The Forest Service sent a backhoe and grader to the Squirrel Creek mudslide to punch through the mud, debris, sticks and boulders, Laycock said.