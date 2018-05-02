State Briefs

Kristi Racines enters Wyoming auditor race

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican state auditor candidate Kristi Racines said she isn’t running for the position just because she wants to be one of the state’s top five elected officials.

Being the auditor is the job she specifically wants.

That’s because Racines, a Cheyenne resident, is a certified public accountant and the chief financial officer for the Wyoming Supreme Court Office of Court Administration, managing around $80 million of public funds. She is also the agency’s human resources director. As such, auditing and managing finances are nothing new to her.

“I eat and breathe spreadsheets,” Racines said with a laugh. “I can see the bigger picture. I am, in many ways, an accountant at heart.”

Racines is a newcomer to campaigning for elected office, but she said that doesn’t mean she’s a newcomer to state government. Those who have sat in the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meetings will likely see a familiar face in Racines, as she’s defended her agency’s budget.

Having those kinds of experiences and her background in finances would be valuable if she’s elected to serve as auditor, she said.

“I understand the issues facing our state,” Racines said. “I understand the revenue forecasts. (Lawmakers) have to have good financial information. The auditor’s office is basically the backbone of financial reporting, and everyone else can’t make good decisions if they don’t have good information.”

The cornerstones to Racines’ approach to the office, she said, would be transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Some entities both within and outside of Wyoming have implored the auditor’s office to hand over state expenditures from 2016, though the office responded to requests by saying it would be too difficult a task. In part, the auditor’s office said doing so would require lengthy redactions and reviews to ensure no confidential information was made public.

Cloud Peak reports first quarter loss

GILLETTE (WNE) — A flat domestic coal market, along with a slow ramp-up of export shipments, helped contribute to a $7.7 million first-quarter loss for Cloud Peak Energy Inc.

The company announced its financials for the first three months of 2018 Thursday afternoon and reported its Powder River Basin mines shipped 12.3 million tons of coal so far this year, down from 14 million tons in the first quarter of 2017.

While it’s a slow start to the year, Cloud Peak’s financial performance was still a marked improvement over a year ago, when it posted a $20.1 million loss for the same period, said CEO Colin Marshall. He also said Cloud Peak expects things to improve in the last half of the year.

“First-quarter shipments were in line with expectations as colder weather in January increased burn and allowed utilities to reduce their stockpiled coal,” he said. “We expect to see greater balance in coal supply and demand and improvements in coal pricing in the latter part of the year.”

He also said that despite a slow ramp-up for its coal exports, Cloud Peak shipped 1.4 million tons of coal in the first quarter, has 3.3 million tons under contract and expects to export about 5.5 million tons in 2018.

Like Arch Coal Inc., which reported earlier Thursday a significant drop in its cash margin per ton of coal sold, Cloud Peak also saw its profit drop nearly $1 per ton, from $2.23 in 2017 to $1.26 this year.

The 12 percent drop in coal shipments was driven by lower demand from Cloud Peak’s Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Campbell County, which was partially offset by increased sales from its Spring Creek mine in Montana to meet higher export demand, the report says.

Yellowstone’s tallest geyser erupts third time

POWELL — The world’s tallest active geyser — located in Yellowstone National Park — erupted on April 27 for the third time in six weeks.

Steamboat Geyser, which hadn’t had a major eruption since September 2014, did so on March 15, April 19 and again on Friday, April 27.

Comparing first-hand reports with seismic activity and the discharge of water, Yellowstone geologists believe the April 27 eruption started at 6:30 a.m. They say that, according to seismic data, this eruption may have been about the same size as the April 19 event, but larger than the one on March 15.

All of the events were smaller than the last major eruption on Sept. 3, 2014.

“It doesn’t erupt that often, sometimes going decades between activity,” officials with the U.S. Geological Survey Yellowstone Volcano Observatory wrote in a Facebook post.

While Steamboat is not as reliable as Old Faithful, it’s a lot bigger.

Steamboat’s April eruptions discharged about 200-400 cubic meters of water each time; although that’s a relatively small eruption for Steamboat, it’s about 10 times as much as Old Faithful puts out. Water ejected from the thermal feature can reach up to 300 feet in the air.

The increased activity is not unprecedented: Steamboat, which is located in the Norris Geyser Basin, was also active in March, April and October 2003 and had numerous eruptions over a period of weeks during the 1980s.