State Briefs

Philanthropist Foster Friess joins Wyoming Republican gubernatorial race

LARAMIE (WNE) – Jackson philanthropist billionaire Foster Friess announced at the Wyoming GOP convention that he is entering the GOP primary for governor.

Friess, who made his fortune in investing and is active in national politics, said Friday he felt called to serve the public by running for office.

“I just think it would be kind of irresponsible or ungrateful for me to brush off all the things God has done for me,” Friess said. “I’m going to have to give up an awful lot to take this position.”

The Wisconsin native had been rumored to be interested in challenging Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in his re-election bid this fall. He issued a news release late Thursday that he would be attending the convention and that he would have a “big announcement” at a lunch he was sponsoring.

Friess acknowledged he was little known in Wyoming but said “should be very, very easy” to spread his message because only 300,000 people participate in the GOP primary and Gov. Matt Mead won the nomination with just 28,000 votes. “I plan to do it by traveling around and listening to people,” Friess said.

(About 120,000 people participated in the Wyoming Primary Election in 2010, and Mead won the GOP gubernatorial nomination with about 30,000 votes.)

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne said the convention was a time to hear from candidates and sharpen the platform, resolutions documents and bylaws. Albany County Republican Chairman Ben McKay also expected Republican candidates from around the state to attend the convention, which includes campaign advice and training for activists.

The Wyoming GOP convention theme this year is “women in Wyoming,” Eathorne said. “We are celebrating women in every way and matter that you can imagine. Women have been extremely important in the building of this state.”

McKay noted it had been 50 years since Laramie hosted the Republican convention. “We brought it back on its 50th anniversary, and I think that’s important in the gubernatorial cycle,” McKay said.

Mammoth remains found near Buffalo Bill Reservoir

POWELL (WNE) – Federal law enforcement agents and officials have secured a site at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir to protect skeletal remains attributed to an ancient a mammoth, declared by one University of Wyoming scientist as “a very important discovery.”

The site west of Cody is on Bureau of Reclamation land, and the Bureau of Land Management is assisting with security.

“We don’t have a huge amount of mammoth finds in Wyoming. It’s a very important discovery,” said UW paleobiology Professor Mark Clementz.

Rural Cody resident Todd Legler found the mammoth remains while hiking in the area on Tuesday.

UW archaeologist and anthropologist Marcel Kornfeld said university scientists are talking with the Bureau of Reclamation on how to save the exposed portion of the skeleton. “There is no doubt in my mind that it’s a mammoth, Kornfeld said Wednesday. “It will be important to determine what is there and what is below the surface as soon as possible.”

Officials want to figure out logistics quickly because the area will soon be submerged with snowmelt. A team of state and UW representatives, including Wyoming state archaeologist Greg Pierce, are working on the project, but it’s up to the Bureau of Reclamation to decide how to proceed, Clemntz said.

“It’s eroding away pretty fast,” Clementz said of the site. “A large number of volunteers and manpower could it do it faster.”

A genetic test will be performed. The exposed remains include partially articulated vertebral column and dorsal spines, as well as at least one tooth. They are believed to be from a Columbian mammoth, a species that went extinct at the end of the ice age.

Sen. Enzi supports state law to collect online sales tax

JACKSON (WNE) – Awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., has come out in support of a state law to allow states to tax online and mail-order sales. The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill during the 2017 general session to levy a five percent sales tax on remote sellers that make $400,000 in gross sales or over 200 separate transactions in Wyoming.

A 2009 study conducted by the University of Tennessee estimated the total loss of revenue from e-commerce transactions in Wyoming would amount to $28.6 million between 2009 and 2012. The Wyoming Department of Revenue estimates the state will collect between $23 million and $46 million in taxes annually should all online retailers comply.

Though the tax could help chip away at the state’s $900 million structural tax deficit, its legality is being examined by the U.S. Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. case.

With Wyoming struggling to pay its bills, Enzi is a strong supporter of South Dakota’s arguments.

“This issue is about fairness for states and local businesses,” Enzi said in a statement Tuesday, after the Supreme Court heard another round of arguments.

“Because of the court’s decision 26 years ago, states are unable to enforce their own laws and brick-and-mortar businesses are being punished through no fault of their own,” he said. “It’s time for the court to modernize our tax law for the 21st century by allowing states to collect the taxes they are owed and letting businesses compete on a level playing field. Sales tax is used by particularly small towns to fix their infrastructure so they have streets that work and toilets that flush.”