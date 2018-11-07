Stanley Earl Davidson, 99, a beloved husband, father, granddad, great-granddad and Crook County pioneer, died peacefully with family at his side October 30, 2018, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Born April 4, 1919, to Earl S. and Eleanor L. (Jones) Davidson on their homestead in Rockypoint, Wyoming, Stan was the youngest son in the family of nine. He grew up quickly, working hard stewarding the land and animals, while also providing support to his family.

Stan attended primary school at the Nebraska School in Rockypoint and subsequently Hulett High School. Prior to his passing, Stan was the sole remaining graduate of the class of 1938.

Recognizing his duty to country was greater than his family commitments, Stan proudly joined the Army Air Corps in 1942. During his four years of service he was stationed around the Southern Hemisphere, serving primarily in India.

As a mechanic, he maintained and repaired a variety of cargo and pursuit aircrafts including C-47 Skytrains and P-38 Lightnings. Stan was honorably discharged as a sergeant in February 1946 and returned to Rockypoint.

Prior to his deployment, Stan asked the only love of his life to await his return. Upon his homecoming from World War II, he married Ruth E. Lee, in Broadus, Montana, on June 14, 1946.

The couple met years prior through Fern Davidson, Stan’s sister-in-law, who was also Ruth’s aunt. The Davidsons eventually made their home in Sundance, Wyoming and were blessed with two sons, Larry and Keith.

Stan spent the majority of his professional career working as a John Deere mechanic for Sundance Equipment and, being known for his expertise and competence, the business regularly sent him around the region making service calls to farms and ranches.

Over the decades, Stan and Ruth spent their free time sustaining and expanding the family ranch near Hulett, instilling a strong work ethic and deep respect for the land in their two boys and four grandchildren. The Roy Montgomery American Legion Post 80, of Hulett, was honored to have Stan as a 66-year member, the longest membership in its history.

In addition to his commitment and service to the Legion, Stan took pleasure in wood working and carving, creating many treasures for family and friends. The couple retired to the ranch in 1992, and were steadfast supporters and members of the community senior center.

Stan and Ruth were a consummate team, embracing all of life’s challenges and blessings together. Since Ruth’s passing two years ago, Stan continued to be a pillar of joy and wisdom to his community, friends and family.

With a reenergized heart from his great-grandkids’ hugs and kisses, Stan remained active raking hay and keeping up the ranch, supporting his family and always sharing insights when asked. One of Stan’s proudest moments came in August 2017, when he was awarded a Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch distinction with four generations of Davidsons.

Known as a captivating storyteller and local historian, Stan leaves behind an immeasurable legacy and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Stan is survived by his son Keith (Kathy) of Hulett/Sheridan; granddaughter Julie (Stuart) Greer of Sheridan; grandson Todd (Catherine Lemay) and great-grandchildren Juliette and Louis Davidson of Snoqualmie, Washington; twin granddaughters Andrea (Eric) Maichak of Cody, Wyoming, and Heidi Davidson and great-grandson Rhys Stanley of Sheridan; granddaughter Jenae Neeson of Sheridan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-granddaughter Brandy (Mike) Fox and step-great-granddaughters Lily and Quinn of Ballwin, Missouri.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ruth; his son, Larry; his parents Earl and Eleanor; his brothers Guy, Robert, Everett and Ross; sisters Edna, Marjorie, Margaret, Esther and Laura; and step-grandson Alec Olson.

A celebration of life will be held in Stan’s honor at 2 p.m. November 19, 2018, at the Greater Hulett Community Center, 401 Sager Street, Hulett, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roy Montgomery American Legion Post 80 or the Hulett Civic Center “76.” Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, at a later date.