Squirrels to the rescue

By Grace Moore

The Secret Squirrel Brigade has teamed up with the basketball teams to update the basketball court at Noonan Park. The brigade has received a grant for paint and will be painting the concrete and poles soon.

The school district has donated newer backboards and the contractor working currently working for the school volunteered to fix the existing chain link around the court for free, according to teacher and adviser Andrea Wood, who says, “The court at Noonan, by this summer, should be all fixed up and perfect.”

The only real obstruction to the brigade’s efforts in applying for the available grants at this time, according to Wood, is the town’s noncompliance with the state regarding the green space Moorcroft owes in recompense for the park area on which the pool sat inadvertently lost a few years ago.

The town is in the midst of dealing with that situation now, reports Clerk/Treasurer Cheryl Schneider, who says, “The appraisal’s done, [but] there’s still lots to be done.” She is currently working on the next step.