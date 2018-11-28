Squirrels blamed for Powell power outages

POWELL (WNE) — Squirrels have been identified as the cause of a rash of recent power outages in Powell on the north side of town.

“We’ve got a place in an alley where they’re between the phases basically,” said Steve Franck, electric superintendent for the City of Powell. “We’re going to do some switching [Tuesday] and get it fixed when we have our whole crew here.”

Franck said three squirrels have been responsible for the three recent power outages. The first outage was on Monday, Nov. 19, and was the longest, lasting about 90 minutes. Rodents caused two more outages last week, one on Wednesday and one on Thanksgiving Day.

“That made us real popular,” Franck said of the Thanksgiving outage.

According to Franck, the squirrels were getting into one of the live wires in between ground, causing the equipment to short out and knocking out power in the northern part of Powell.