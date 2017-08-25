Sports season preview

After a few practices and a couple of games under their belts, the Moorcroft High School fall sports teams are beginning to display the new and returning talent with whom the coaches will be working for the coming season.

Head football coach Dusty Petz

Of the 25 team members this season, 16 are returning players. “We are going to be a senior heavy team that will rely upon our eight seniors for valuable experience and time on the field,” says Petz.

The seniors include; Solomon Petz, Tucker Allison, Tommy Schlater, Tanner Feehan, Chris Morris, Noah Bonaguidi, Lane Mosteller and Logan Husted.

“This is our biggest class so we will be dependent on them. We have good athletes in the junior and sophomore classes who will be asked to contribute good minutes throughout the game and will compete for starting spots on offense and defense,” says Petz.

“It will be important to get our freshman up to speed on our expectations so they can fill in gaps and relief that we will need throughout the game. Overall, we are excited for the upcoming season and another year of Wolves Football.”

Head volleyball coach Katie Williams

“The Lady Wolves are off to a great start this volleyball season,” says Williams. This year’s team has 18 players with the four seniors being Andrea Pfeil, Tacey Fischbach, Haddie Lawrence and Heather Ver Burg.

The ladies have worked hard the first week of practice on conditioning and their fundamentals for two a days. Williams is assisted by coaches Joy Sheehan and Shelby Ryno; this is the second year for this coaching staff at the high school level.

“This group of athletes continues to impress me with their work ethic and commitment. Their off season work is showing on the court and the potential is exciting,” says Williams.

“This season we expect to continue to improve and we have set several goals for individual players and our team. We have an exceptional coaching staff from Junior High up to the High School level, and the girls are responding well to our expectations. We are looking forward to a competitive and successful volleyball season.”

“Please come watch the Wolves at home this season, the first home match is against Hulett on August 31 at 4 and 5 p.m.”

Head golf coach Randi Faeth

Several experienced golfers are returning this year including Caleb Connally, Garrett Wood, Robert Trigg, Payton Timberman, Rachel Sams, Jessica Trigg and Allison Meredith.

“Caleb and Rachel are two of the better players in the state returning this season. Garrett played extremely well this past week,” says Faeth.

“The others have played well at times and are working hard to become more consistent. Lane Wood and Caden Connelly are currently in their first season of HS Golf and will bring quality and depth to our boys team. Both teams could possibility be in the hunt for top three finishes at the state meet.”

Head cross country coach Jennifer Linn

There are 14 athletes out this season for cross country; nine in high school and five in middle school. Hailey Jones, Jordan Jones and Sydnee Williams are returning from high school this season and Evan Jones is returning from middle school.

“I am excited for the season to begin; I think we are going to see some great running this year. We have some new girls out for our varsity team, so it will be exciting to see them meet their goals. Hailey, Jordan, and Sydnee look very strong for this upcoming season,” says Linn.

“The boys team has three new runners at the high school level as well. These hard workers will be fun to watch throughout the season. The middle school team has grown this season. It is good to see some up and coming runners with quite a bit of talent already.”

“Please come and cheer these athletes on as they head to Mallo Camp this Friday for their first meet of the season.”