Soups, breads and harvest bounty

By Grace Moore The 11th annual Harvest Feastival, sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce, was well attended Saturday afternoon with a choice of 19 homemade soups and many breads served in part by the Moorcroft High School Squirrel Brigade.
Downstairs, there was an eclectic group of vendors and organizations who showed their wares, including the Whitman FFA, beautiful hand crafted glider chairs, local honey and essential oils. Pinnacle Bank had set up their money booth where many guests paid to try their hand at grabbing cash as the small tornado whipped the multiple dominations around them.
The many community businesses that participated were commended on the auction items and the door prizes donated for the cause as the winners of the door prizes were called throughout the evening. The Harvest Feastival has been hosted at the fire station since its inception in 2007; the station is the only place in town that can withstand the heavy electrical load of sometimes more than 20 cookers plugged in at once. Next year, however, that may change, due to potential issues with the displaced fire trucks. Moorcroft Councilman Dick Claar reported at last Thursday night’s meeting that fire chief Fred Devish discussed with him changing the venue for the event next year because, “This time of year, moving those fire trucks out could be problematic; we could run into freezing problems [and] where we have to take them to store them, if we had a fire and a glitch, we would have a lot of answering to do.”
After further discussion, the governing body advised ensuring the viability of the electrical circuitry in the MTC cafeteria in anticipation of the 12th annual Harvest Feastival being held there.
Moorcroft’s seniors were well-represented at the event.