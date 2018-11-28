Soren Gilbert Ostby, age 91, formerly of Hulett, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving daughters.

Soren was born in Hankinson, North Dakota on August 21, 1927 to Severt and Lily (Bladow) Ostby. Soren was the last surviving sibling in a family of 15. He was raised on a farm in northeast South Dakota.

Soren joined the United States Army in 1946 and served in the Philippine Islands. He was honorably discharged in 1947.

Upon returning, Soren met Arvilla Brovald in New Effington, South Dakota and they later married on June 18, 1949 and moved west. To this union, six daughters were born; Janis Rae, Sandra Kay, Deborah Fay, Gayleen Mae, Jolleen Jae and Dela Rae.

Soren wore many hats throughout the years. He owned and operated several businesses; S&A Plumbing and Appliance, S&A Café, S&A Auction Service, Rodeo Bar, and S&A Campground. Soren then worked for and became the foreman of the Wyoming Highway Department and later retired in 1979.

Soren was the happiest when spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and playing cards. Soren had a wonderful sense of humor and was telling jokes up until the very end.

Soren is survived by his daughters, Janis Mallory of Lead, South Dakota, Sandy (Claude) Rauch of Gillette, Wyoming, Gayleen (Ron) Raber of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Jolleen Knapp of Belle Fourche, Dela (Ted) Bears of Hulett; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Soren was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Arvilla; his parents and siblings; daughter, Deborah; two granddaughters, Tammy and Stacey; and son-in-law Larry.

Memorial services will be at 11a.m. on November 30, 2018 at the Greater Hulett Community Center, inurnment will take place at the Hulett Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.