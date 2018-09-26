Sixteenth Annual Oktoberfest

Please join us Saturday, October 6, at the Pine Haven Fire Hall/Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come early to get your favorite bake sale goods and to buy a chance to win a special basket(s) generously donated by many local businesses.

Plan to have lunch with us. We will be steaming some grilled brats and hot dogs, along with some simmering hot sloppy joes. Your choice with some chips and a drink for just $5 per plate.

Raffle tickets for our cash prize drawings are on sale now. The grand prize is $500.

Contact any PH Fire Auxiliary member or call 307-756-3783 or 307-660-1289 for your raffle ticket(s) soon. Only 500 tickets will be sold and they are going fast.

Drawings for prizes will begin at 2 p.m. Don’t miss this annual event. All proceeds go toward supporting our local fire department and EMTs. We are looking forward to seeing you.