Sixpeat for the Wolves

By Marci Allison

This past weekend, the Wolves wrestling team competed in the Wyoming High School Athletic Association state tournament in Casper at the event center. There, they wrestled tough and strong to bring home their sixth consecutive state title.

On Friday night, the Wolves had ten athletes in the semifinals, six of them advancing into the finals on Saturday night and many more in for placings. Individual placers were:

Champions:

145 – Cole Cook pinned his way to the finals, where he met up with Ammon Teichert of Cokeville to win by decision, 4-2, to take his first state championship title.

160 – Rowdy Pfeil also pinned his way to the finals, where he met up with Antheny Petersen of Cokeville, winning by major decision, 10-0, to take his first state championship and his second year of being in the finals.

182 – Tucker Allison pinned his way into the semis, where he won by decision, 4-1, to advance into the finals, where he met up with Ian Arnold from Glenrock to win by decision, 3-1, to win his second consecutive state championship and four time state placer.

195 – Solomon Petz won his first round by major decision, 12-0, won his quarterfinals match by decision, 5-0, to move him into the semifinals where he won by decision, 5-4, to advance into the finals. There, he met up with TJ Frazier of Big Piney, winning by pin in 4:51, to make it his third consecutive state championship and four time state placer.

Second Place:

138 – Parker Seeley pinned his way to the semifinals, where he won by decision, 8-1, to advance into the finals, where he met up with Donny Proffit of Kemmerer for the second year in a row. There, he lost by decision, 19-5, to take second.

170 – Parker Schlater won with a pin in 1:25, won in the quarterfinals by major decision, 13-3, to move him into the semifinals, where he met up with Hayden Walker of Kemmerer, where he lost by fall, to place second.

Third Place:

152 – Casey DeLong went 4-1, winning his placing match by decision, 11-7; and 220- Chris Morris went 4-1, winning his placing match with a pin in 2:04.

Fourth Place:

132 – Caleb Cook went 3-2; and 285 – Tanner Feehan went 3-2.

Fifth Place:

113 – Mica Herrera, 126 – Hunter Garoutte, 160 – Justin Marden and 195 – Tommy Schlater.

Sixth Place:

106 – Sean Buckmiller and 220 – Peyton Morris.

Also qualifying for state but did not place were: 106 – Tyzer Isenberger, 120 – Tate Hullinger, 120 – Cole Ward, 126 – Charmayne DeLong, 138 – Christian Nieto, 145 – Darrian Black, 182 – Logan Husted and 285 – Lane Mosteller.

The Wolves brought home their sixth consecutive state championship title with 273 team points above second place Glenrock with 193.5 and third place Cokeville with 169 team points. The Wolves not only swept the 2A teams but also scored the most team points of all 2A, 3A and 4A teams above second place Star Valley with 267 points.