Sheridan College announces Fall 2017 Honor Rolls

Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to the fall 2017 honor rolls from Moorcroft. For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes.

Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time President’s Honor Roll from the Moorcroft are: Brittany Delfino and Jessica Miner.