Service Academy information days offered

Two Service Academy Information Days will be conducted in Wyoming during the months of April and May. These events provide the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO; the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY; the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT (Casper only) and ROTC/NROTC college programs (Casper only) for an information session regarding the academy and ROTC/NROTC application process, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.

This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations about how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy, which is complex and can start as early as junior year in high school.

The two events are as follows:

• Saturday, April 7, 1 p.m., Natrona County High School, 930 S. Elm Street, Casper

• Saturday, May 5, 1 p.m., Cody High School, 1225 10th Street, Cody

The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board and complete medical coverage.

The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your community calendar of events.