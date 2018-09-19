Senior services candidates finalized

By Sarah Pridgeon

The County Commissioners approved a resolution last week that formally establishes the Crook County Senior Citizen Service District (CCSCSD) after a majority of voters during the primary elections voted in favor of a district that will serve all senior citizens using money obtained through a mill levy.

Unlike other county districts, the filing dates for the new CCSCSD board trustees could not be advertised until after the district was approved by voters, says County Clerk Linda Fritz. Consequently, the filing period ended several days later.

Five trustees will be elected at the general to serve up to four-year terms. At this election, three shall be elected for two-year terms and two for four-year terms; term lengths for each new member will be a board decision.

The 11 candidates who will appear on the ballot for CCSCSD include Marjorie Myers, Joey Kanode, Jane West, Margaret “Babe” Lynch, Terry Wilkerson, Audrey Ebsen, Michele Pridgeon, Rod Knudson, Bonnie Beaudoin, John Aloisio and Roger Jones.