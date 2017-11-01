Senior Center News

By Alberta Reynolds

The regular activities at the center are as usual except there will be no yoga on Tuesday mornings until April because all the snowbirds are going south for the winter. There is still sewing and craftson Monday, coffee and rolls on Wednesday, movies on Thursday and cards on Friday.

We will be serving breakfast on November 10 for the veterans and their families from 7 until 10 a.m.

The food pantry will be changing the dates that they are open in November to the first and third Tuesday so the food can be distributed in time for Thanksgiving.

The regular board meeting is the first Wednesday of each month and the public is welcome to attend.

The Golf Ball Drop will be sometime in November, weather permitting, and watch for the date of the next pie sale.

The birthday and anniversary dinner will be November 16; everyone is welcome.