Senior Center News

By Alberta Reynolds

Due to the lack of interest, there will be no more bingo until fall. The yoga instructor will be gone until the 26th of June so there will be no yoga until then.

There is still sewing and crafts on Mondays. The food pantry is open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Rolls, Coffee and Music is held every Wednesday morning. Bring your instruments and join in the fun. American Legion meets at 7 p.m., Wednesday evenings.

The bus to Deadwood runs the third Wednesday morning of each month; be at the center by 9 a.m. if you want to ride the bus.

Senior Center board meeting is the first Thursday every month at 9 a.m. The public is welcome.

Don’t forget the monthly dinner on the June 21; it will be a no-host Mexican dish and enjoy the evening.

The hours for the center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 756-9550.