Senior Center News

By Alberta Reynolds The time for the senior center board meeting has been changed to the first Thursday at 9 a.m. each month. There will be a pie sale November 22 so you can come and buy a pie for your Thanksgiving dinner and not have to bake! Monday is still sewing; no yoga on Tuesday until April; rolls, coffee and music on Wednesday, bring your instrument and play along. We would like to get a toenail clinic and massages at the center. If anyone would be interested in these things, please call the center at 756-9550 or 391-1364. Card players are needed on Thursday and movies on Friday.