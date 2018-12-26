Senior Center carry-in dinner December 26, 2018 melissa News Grace Moore photoThe Moorcroft Senior Center hosted a carry-in Thursday night to an almost full house. Over 30 guests partook of the delicious meal of meatloaf and potatoes, provided by the center matrons; green bean casserole; and several deserts, brought in by several of the guests. The mood was lively and jovial as everyone enjoyed the event.The center hosts a carry-in the third Thursday of every month and the public is always welcome.