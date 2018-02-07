Second win of season encourages basketball boys

By Coach Toby Semlek

It was a busy week for the Moorcroft boys basketball team; the boys played three games in three days. The first contest was against Upton.

The boys played a good first half, trailing by three points at half. The Bobcats pulled away in the second half, outscoring Moorcroft, 25-11, in the third quarter.

Moorcroft lost the game, 64-41. High scorers were Garret Wood with 12 points followed by Clay Stripp with seven.

The next game was played in Big Horn on Friday. Moorcroft came out sluggish and never really could get in the game. Moorcroft lost, 74-34. High scorers were Kaiden Blakeman with eight points followed by Stripp with seven. Garret Wood and Payton Timberman each added 6.

Moorcroft played at home on Saturday against Edgemont, SD, where the Wolves got their second win of the season, outscoring Edgemont, 60-47. Stripp added 17 points followed by Caleb Connally with 15.

It was a good win for the boys. They are starting to learn to play as a team, and not getting too discouraged with each other. Hopefully, they can carry the winning streak on to Sundance, who they play Thursday.