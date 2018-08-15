Second Sproul appeal denied

By Sarah Pridgeon

A civil ruling by Judge Thomas Rumpke in District Court has affirmed Circuit Court’s decision to deny a mistrial for Steve Sproul, Mayor of Moorcroft, who was found guilty of unlawful contact after he allegedly pushed a council member during a disagreement.

Sproul appealed the sentence and order for probation entered on August 29, 2017 on the basis that there was insufficient evidence to prove bodily injury was caused to the victim; that his actions did not fit the statutory description of unlawful contact that errors were made in admitting testimony; and that one or more jurors fell asleep during the trial, which violated his constitutional rights.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on one misdemeanor charge of “unlawful bodily contact: rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury” following an incident at Town Hall in July, 2016, during which Sproul is said to have argued with a member of the council and pushed past him to leave, causing the councilman to fall against the doorframe.

The other party involved in the incident, Council Member Dick Claar, was also prosecuted for breach of peace, to which he pled no contest and was fined.

In July, 2017, Sproul appealed the decision in Circuit Court and asked the court to declare a mistrial on the basis that two jurors were allegedly “sleeping intermittently” throughout the day-long trial. Judge Matthew Castano denied the motion in August, 2017, ruling that Sproul failed to establish that the defendant suffered prejudice as a result of the two jurors’ “brief periods of inattention”.

Judge Rumpke examined in turn the four issues raised in the second appeal. On the matter of proving bodily injury, he ruled that the statute “specifically requires that the touching not be sufficient to cause bodily injury”.

Rumpke ruled that Sproul’s argument that bodily injury must be caused is grammatically incorrect and “renders the words of the statute nonsensical creating a bodily injury element where none exists”. The claim, said Rumpke, was “not well-taken”.

In Sproul’s appeal, he claims the unlawful contact statute does not “criminalize innocuous conduct to which an average citizen is oblivious”.

Judge Rumpke, however, found that Sproul had failed to identify any constitutionally protected conduct prohibited by the “unlawful contact” statute. It does not, said the judge, prohibit rude, insolent or angry behavior, but the touching of another person in such a manner.

“A man of reasonable, ordinary intelligence would know that you do not run your shoulder into someone when trying to pass through a door,” said Rumpke in his ruling.

Referring to Wyoming cases that create precedent for his decision, he continued, “If you cannot spit on someone or grab them by the shoulder in Wyoming, it follows like day follows night that you cannot shoulder-check them out of your way”.

Rumpke also ruled that the statute is not too vague for an ordinary person to understand what conduct is prohibited.

Regarding Sproul’s claim that the court made an error in admitting testimony because “the combined prejudice of the three [character] witnesses outweighed their probative value”, Rumpke found that a pre-trial hearing had been properly held on possible character-related evidence and the court had specifically analyzed whether there was a proper purpose to including it.

The analysis found there was indeed a purpose as Sproul’s defense was that the incident had been an accident.

Finally, Judge Rumpke ruled that the sleeping jurors did not violate Sproul’s constitutional rights. A hearing in Circuit Court found during the first appeal that the jurors slept during the testimony of a witness for the prosecution and that they did not feel they missed long or critical periods of the trial.

“Regardless of which standard of review this court applies, abuse of discretion or plain error, the court cannot find the defendant has met his burden for reversal,” concluded Rumpke.

Based on this analysis, Judge Rumpke affirmed the decision of Circuit Court to deny Sproul’s appeal and uphold the verdict of the trial.