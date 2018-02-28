A second Kindergarten registration, those who were not able to attend the first one, will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the MK-8 cafeteria.

To register, children must turn five on or before September 15, 2018. During the parent meeting, registration packets will be handed out and the kindergarten teachers, Mrs. Gray, our school nurse and Mrs. Brown, our principal, will be available to answer any questions.

Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization record to the meeting. Copies can be made at the school. Both documents are required to enroll your child in kindergarten.

Early registration is important to help ensure small class sizes. Kindergarten screening will be scheduled at a later date. If you have any questions, please call Moorcroft K-8 at 756-3373.