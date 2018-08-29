Seasons begin for the Moorcroft Wolves

Football

By Head Coach Travis Santistevan

The Wolves host their first game of the season at home against Newcastle Thursday night, A ugust 30, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The overall expectation for the team this year will be to compete for four quarters of football while overcoming the challenge of replacing the heavy senior class from last year.

There are 21 players out this year including four seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

The boys have been working hard these first few practices and adjusting to a new system. I am excited for the season.

Volleyball

By Head Coach Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves volleyball team has already started their season, competing at home last Friday in the Northeast Quad and at the Custer Tourney.

Twenty five girls are playing volleyball this year, a few more than last year, and there are three categories: Varsity, Junior Varsity and a Junior Varsity II team.

I think we’re going to be really strong; we’ve been conditioning hard and have done a lot of out of season stuff [like] camps and open gyms and there are a lot of high goals this year so I think this is going to be one of the best seasons we’ve had in a long time. I’m excited to get started.

Cross Country

By Jennifer Linn

The cross country season starts this Thursday, August 30, at the Spearfish Invite.

There are ten athletes on the cross country team this year, three boys and seven girls. So me are coming back with a lot of experience and their goals include shooting for “best time” of their careers; there are also a few new runners going this year.

Cross country starts with individual goals, that is the most important thing, they are concentrating on their own goals; then team goals are set and the athletes shoot for meeting those goals.

We’re already hitting 20 miles per week that we’re running and they have really great attitudes so it should be a really good year. This team has a lot of heart and has set a lot of goals. I’m so impressed with what they’ve done so far.