Sealed with a kiss

The cop, the pig, the kiss…their destinies were far apart, yet, for that moment, they met with a kiss. The Beef and Bridle 4-H Club raised funds through community participation by asking everyone to pay for one of four upstanding Moorcroft area citizens to kiss Sir Piggy at half time during Friday night’s football game. Sir Piggy was provided for the event by the Devils Tower FFA and Chief Doug “Red” Lundborg, who raised over $2000, was provided by the Moorcroft Police Department. While the game was well attended, several people attended specifically to witness the aforementioned smooch and Red did not disappoint, kissing the pig twice to seal the deal.