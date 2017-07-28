School starts August 22

August is almost here and school bells will be ringing before we know it. The first day of school for students is Tuesday, August 22, 2017. School hours are from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Fridays.

If you are new to the community or know of any prospective students new to our community, please call or come to the Moorcroft K-8 school office to register them BEFORE the first day of school. Students must be five on or before September 15 to be eligible to start kindergarten. A certified birth certificate is required for enrollment.

A list of school supplies will be found in the paper as well as in local stores. Applications for free and reduced meals are available at both the MK-8 and high school offices.

These applications MUST be filled out each year. Meals for kindergarten through 12th grade may be purchased at the MK-8 office or online. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade may receive milk at snack time that is an extra 25 cents per carton.

We would appreciate it if you would purchase meals and milk tickets BEFORE the first day of school. Meal prices for the 2017-2018 school year are: Breakfast for students K-12 -$1.80; adults – $4.00 and lunch for students in grades K 12 – $2.65; adults – $5.00.

If you have any questions, please call 756-3373.