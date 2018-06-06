School district implements raises across the board

By Sarah Pridgeon

Thanks to cost-saving measures taken by Crook County School District, employees will enjoy salary increases this year, says Superintendent Mark Broderson. The Board of Trustees has adopted the recommendations of its salary committee, which will see raises across the board.

“Salaries were increased for certified and classified staff,” Broderson says. “The last couple of years, we’ve made quite a few adjustments to our expenses that have benefited us to this point. It doesn’t mean that the budget is not a concern or that we’re home free, but, because of the things we’ve done the last few years, we’ve been able to give money back to our employees.”

How much of a bump individual employees will see depends on where they currently sit on the schedule chart; in other words, factors such as longevity, experience and education that affect which “step” they are matched to on the schedule.

“Classified got a raise to their base. We…also gave them a new step, so it was about $1.50 or $1.60 an hour,” he says.

“For the certified staff, we fixed our salary schedule and changed the base a little bit and that bumped everybody…they also received a step.”

The raise and new step for classified staff should make up for any reduction in hours due to the district moving to a four-day week, Broderson adds. A new “lane”, or job description, has also been added for staff members who work with special needs students, he says.

The reasoning behind incorporating both a general raise and a new step was to ensure that almost all staff members saw an increase to their salaries.

“We increased it so that, even if you were at the bottom of your salary schedule, you still got a raise,” he says. “If we just gave steps, the people who didn’t have anywhere to go wouldn’t have had a raise.”

The new salary recommendations also include changes to how administrative staff members are paid in the interests of fairness to school principles whose salaries did not reflect the demands of their specific jobs, Broderson says.

“Before, they were on a salary schedule kind of like the teachers,” he says, explaining that this meant principal salaries were based solely on such factors as level of education and how long the person had been working for the district.

“Working at the secondary level has different demands than working at the elementary level. Working with a school of 400 students has different demands than working at a school of 200 students,” he continues.

“You want to be able to recognize that [for example] one elementary principal has a junior high, one has more students and more teachers.”

The new schedule incorporates the size of the school and its grade levels as well as the number of years a principal has served.