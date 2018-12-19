School board selects new member

After hearing nominations for a new member to replace Josie Pearson, who vacated her elected seat with time still remaining, the Crook County School District Board of Trustees made their selection at Monday’s meeting in Moorcroft. Heath Waddell was chosen to complete the unexpired term.

Waddell was chosen by a selection committee, according to Superintendent Mark Broderson, which met on Wednesday night to interview applicants.

Meanwhile, all officers of the board retained their positions for the coming year. Brian Marchant will continue to serve as board chairman with Rick Gill as vice chairman. Dena Mills will be the clerk for the board and Thane Gray its treasurer.