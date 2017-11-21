Santa’s coming to town

Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to West Texas Trail Museum on December 7, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Santa will arrive at 6:00 p.m. and share “Twas the Night before Christmas.” After the reading, Santa will gleefully listen to each child share his/her wish list.

It will be an evening of gaiety and wonderment for children, young and old. Santa will hand out treats, courtesy of Powder River Energy Foundation. Holiday punch and Christmas cookies will be served.