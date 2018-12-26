Santa in Pine Haven

Santa (Tim Cutheral) dropped by “R” Place Bar and Grill in Pine Haven over the weekend to entertain around 40 kids and hand out candy canes and gifts at a party sponsored by the Pine Haven Recreation Board and Chamber of Commerce with “R” Place providing the venue and a lunch of burgers and fries. The youngsters also decorated cupcakes and made root beer floats.

Chamber president Sharon Coleman later said, “It was really nice holding it a “R” Place Bar and Grill; we were able to get messy and Brenda had no problem with it. The kids loved decorating the cupcakes and making root beer floats.”