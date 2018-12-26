Santa (Tim Cutheral) dropped by “R” Place Bar and Grill in Pine Haven over the weekend to entertain around 40 kids and hand out candy canes and gifts at a party sponsored by the Pine Haven Recreation Board and Chamber of Commerce with “R” Place providing the venue and a lunch of burgers and fries. The youngsters also decorated cupcakes and made root beer floats.
Chamber president Sharon Coleman later said, “It was really nice holding it a “R” Place Bar and Grill; we were able to get messy and Brenda had no problem with it. The kids loved decorating the cupcakes and making root beer floats.”
Santa in Pine Haven
