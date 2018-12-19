Santa at the museum

Santa, in the guise of Tim Cuthrell, dropped by the West Texas Trail Museum last Thursday for a chance to have a sit down and share a treat with the kids. Guests also were invited to partake in punch and cookies.

This is the fourth year Ol’ Saint Nick has dropped in. Museum director Cynthia Clonch said the turnout was so overwhelming, “Santa’s helper (me) had to run to Diehl’s and get more treats and Santa’s other helper (Julie Peterson) put the bags of treats together.”

She estimated more than 60 children attended, “and that doesn’t include parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. This year we replenished the punch and cookie table twice as everyone partook very well.”

Clonch expressed her joy at the popularity of the Mitten Tree this season as well. “So many people participated in it and generously gave from their hearts. We had a bountiful supply of scarves, gloves, mittens and hats to share with the Christmas Basket Project sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce.Truly ‘tis the season!”