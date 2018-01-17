“Rude” rangers bring criticism

By Grace Moore

Keyhole Park rangers and Wyoming Game and Fish officers have received criticism from members of the public to an extent that Councilman Mike Pommarane brought the situation to Assistant Park Superindendent Gentry Eatherton’s attention at the Pine Haven Council meeting last Tuesday night.

“I’m hearing all kinds of stories about people being treated rudely and being given the most ridiculous tickets; a guy this summer picked up some trash, an empty glass bottle from the beach and puts in his boat and gets a ticket written for it,” said Pommarane.

“He explained himself to that person and they said, ‘take it up with the judge’. I also heard about a guy who was peeing off his boat and was given a ticket for indecent exposure. I can give you five or six more accounts of people who have complained to me about how they’re being treated.”

Mayor Larry Suchor and other council members acknowledged that they too have listened to similar complaints and Gentry admitted to having heard, “from all different angles [and] from several people as well”.

Pommarane opined that public relations for the park suffer from this behavior and the economic development of the area can be adversely affected. “If they break the law, give them a ticket, but I don’t see any reason to be rude or unreasonable,” he said.

The annual invitation extended to these agencies to sit with the town in a spring meeting and talk about the coming season, said Suchor, will be the time to discuss with them the potential issue.