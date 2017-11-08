Roy “Gene” Provost

Gene passed away November 1, 2017 at Loveland Good Samaritan Village. He was 91 years old.

Gene was born on June 16, 1926 in Lavoye, WY to Roy and Alice (Larson) Provost. He was the oldest of three children. He grew up on a ranch in Lance Creek, WY, and graduated from High School in Manville, WY in 1944.

He was drafted into the Army in September, 1944, when he was eighteen years old. He served with General Patton’s third army until the end of WWII and with the occupation forces until his separation in 1946. He was honorably discharged in 1947.

In 1951, he married Farrell Darlington. They raised two daughters. She preceded him in death in 1994. Gene then married Junea Phillips in 1994; she preceded him in death in 2012.

Gene lived most of his life in Wyoming working in the oil patch around Gillette. He spent 34 years with True Oil before retiring as a supervisor in 1992.

He belonged to the Big Horn Baptist Church in Buffalo, WY and the VFW.

Gene loved to fish and hunt big game; he enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren and their families. After retirement he travelled extensively.

In 2012, Gene moved from Buffalo, WY to Longmont, CO to be closer to his family.

Gene was preceded in death by his first wife Farrell and his second wife Junea; his parents; and his sister Phyllis Walter.

He is survived by his daughters Hanorah (Keith) Anderson of Longmont, CO and Karen Anderson of Longmont, CO; his sister, Marjorie Eutsler: his step children, Arlen Phillips, Rayma Clearwater, Kenneth Phillips (Dixie) and Dee Dee Blakesley (Scott); his grandchildren, Lynda Clayton (Robby), Marvin Anderson, David Anderson (Phoebe), Krysta Reilly (Kenneth) and Stephanie Morgan (Sean); his great grandchildren, Joshua Reilly, Randy Burtis (Bree), Laurie Landis (Cody), Mandi Mae DeClark, John Reilly, Kaylee Reilly, Jordan Neufeld (Patrick), Brandon Morgan, Olivia Corbin, Elijah Corbin and Alexandria Borrego; five great-great grandchildren; and his nephews Dan Walter, Aaron Walter, Mike Ericksen and several other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.