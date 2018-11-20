Rose Marie Daane was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, in 1928 and leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Albert Daane. She is survived by her son and grand-daughter Mark and Kristen Taylor. She also left behind her sister, Betty Miller.

She first pursued a career in nursing and then in the service end of the restaurant industry because of her love of people.

She loved her gardens. Wherever she lived, she was always planting her veggies. She had an outdoor spirit and spent many years fishing and hunting with her husband Al.

Al appreciated Rose’s dedicated and loving support as a faithful wife. She never complained of his career, which often meant moving from place to place, sometimes even living in a trailer in the severest of cold as a heavy equipment mechanic.

His best memories were the many camping trips with his hunting and fishing buddy. A highlight of their life was a summer-long driving trip to Alaska. Together they enjoyed the beauty of Alaska and the experience of a lifetime fishing for halibut and salmon.

Rose loved hummingbirds. She put up feeders and collected hummingbirds of every fashion. She filled her house and her life with them.

Her love of gardening, outdoors and people had more meaning when she learned of God’s purpose to turn the earth back into a paradise for humans to enjoy forever. She longed to see the end of this unstable world and the fulfillment of Jesus prayer for God’s kingdom to come, for his will to be done on earth.

Rose joined her surviving son Mark and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1984. She was quick to share her hope of God’s righteous new world to come with all who showed interest.

“Even before we became witnesses,” says Mark, “She was always supportive as a loving mom. I had many and varied interest throughout my childhood but she was always very understanding even when my hobbies were not the norm of most kids. But growing up with an Italian mom didn’t mean you didn’t get suggestions along the way. Those suggestions had much more meaning as an adult and helped me to be a better person. I look forward to welcoming her back in the resurrection.”

All will remember Roses’ kind, loving and spirited demeanor.

We will miss our little hummingbird!

Memorial services were on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Spearfish, South Dakota.

