Rosabelle Mahoney

Rosabelle R. Mahoney, 96 of Hulett, WY, died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Spearfish Regional Hospital.

Rosabelle was born June 6, 1921 in Hulett to Millard and Mina Lea (Baker) Ripley. She was raised on the family ranch west of Hulett and graduated from Hulett High School in 1940.

She attended college in Denver, CO and Black Hills State University in Spearfish. She joined the Women’s Army Corp in July of 1943.

Rosabelle married W.K. Mahoney on December 1, 1943 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was a librarian for the city of Powell, Wyoming and Northwest College for many years. The couple retired in 1981 and moved to Hulett.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by two sons, Mitch Mahoney and William Mahoney; one daughter, Michele Speck; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., September 8, 2017 at Black Hills National Cemetery.