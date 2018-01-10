Ron Hughes in concert

By Nancy Feehan

2018 is the year to start planning what we would like to see at the MTC. The town receives rental income for the MTC from the Weston County Child Development and Bearlodge Therapy.

Any other income comes from rental of rooms or other activities run by volunteers, Starfish 2nd Hand Store and Open Gym. The mission of the planning commission is to make the building self sustaining.

The planning commission is a group of volunteers who are committed to this mission. The MTC planning commission is having a meeting on February 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the GED room to discuss all the proposals for the MTC. Tracy Jones will facilitate the workshop.

We need your ideas and there is a proposal sheet at town hall. This is the chance to let your ideas be heard. There is no idea too far outside the box. What would you like to see at the MTC for Moorcroft? Watch for exciting ideas coming from the Secret Squirrel Brigade.

The Starfish 2nd hand Store is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. We will gladly take your gently used clean clothes and household items. We are in desperate need of clothing racks; new, used or homemade would be great!

Open gym is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday night at 6:30 p.m. is basketball, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. is family night and Wednesday at 7 p.m. is volleyball.

Candace Nelson does a HIIT workout class on Mondays and Wednesdays. You can also walk or use the equipment on the stage for $2.

Watch for exciting news for more times to use the gym and exercise equipment.

The cost to rent a room, gymnasium, cafeteria or library is very reasonable after the council lowered the rates. Stop at town hall to get the rates and information.

A family movie night is planned for Friday, January 19; details to follow.

The EWC GED classes are held on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Room 158 on the east end of the building, use the Starfish entrance.