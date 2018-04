Crook County Rodeo Royalty Committee will meet on May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Devils Tower View. Discussion will be held on this year’s contest, as well as dates to remember for the appearance of the royalty.

Anyone interested in the contest, or helping the committee, should please plan to attend. If you have any questions, please call Lenora Dampman, Amber Burch or Sandy Neiman.