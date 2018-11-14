Funeral service for Rochelle Eichenberger was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment followed at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Rochelle Eichenberger age 77, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Close to Home Hospice.

Rochelle Ilene (Christensen) Eichenberger born August 22, 1941 in San Jose, CA to Sam and Thelma Christensen, moved to Camp Shanks, NJ when she was three. She moved to Osage, WY in 1945 and then on to Gillette where she attended school and graduated in 1959.

She was a member of the high school band and also was Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters and in later years became Guardian of Job’s Daughters. She was baptized in the Presbyterian Church and became a member of the Allied Youth group.

Rochelle went to college in Laramie at the University of Wyoming for two years where she married Don Harrod and to this union was born a son, Don D, and daughter, Dalene, and they later divorced. She later moved back to Gillette and became a police dispatcher in 1965, which is where her career continued for many years.

She married Clif Ritchie in 1966 and they moved to Dubois, WY in 1971 and back to Gillette in 1974. She was the Clerk of Justice Court from 1976 to 1980, when she decided to purchase the Quality Dress Shop.

She ran that until they moved to Cheyenne in 1983, where she became a real estate agent. She moved back to Gillette in 1995 when they separated and later divorced.

Rochelle went back to work at the courthouse and became the Victim Witness Coordinator for the County Attorney’s Office and later became the office manager. She married Russ Eichenberger in 1998 and moved to Pine Haven, where they enjoyed retirement, golfing and playing cards with friends.

The couple bought a motor home and started going south for the winters, which included Arizona and Texas. They also enjoyed trips to upper Michigan and toured Alaska for two months and down the western coast.

They sold their house in Pine Haven and bought a house in Sun City, AZ and then spent the summers in Wyoming with family and friends. While living in Sun City they joined Bellevue Heights Church, where Rochelle sang in the choir and was active in the church and made many friends.

Rochelle is survived by her husband, Russ; sons, Don D Harrod; Rick (Lisa) Eichenberger; and Michael (Regina) Eichenberger; daughter, Dalene (Rich) Goetz; brothers, Sam (Judy) Christensen; and Dave (Nita) Christensen; grandsons, Kris (Amber) Rathai; Kody (Kristin) Rathai; William (Ashton) Eichenberger; granddaughters, Megan Aleman; Kimberly (Garrett) Pape; Amanda Goetz; and Ashley Coulter; great- grandchildren, Vander and Anderson Aleman; Kimber and Kalvin Rathai; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and granddaughter, Erica Goetz.

Memorials can be made in Rochelle’s name to Campbell County Health Care Foundation/PET Scan. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.