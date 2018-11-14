Robyn Reid passed away October 28, 2018 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Robyn was born to Jerry Young and Barbara Young in San Diego, California, in 1957. She was the oldest of eight children. During her childhood her family moved to Evergreen, Colorado, for her father’s well known taxidermy work. Eventually they settled in Montana and Robyn graduated from Bridger High School in 1975, with Homecoming Queen Honors.

After graduating high school she married Richard Reid and together they had three daughters, Elizabeth, Jessica and Brittany. She often told her children that raising them when they were little was the highlight of her whole life. She loved being able to stay home with them.

Robyn was a talented award-winning artist, winning ribbons in the Dubois Art Show and also in Las Vegas. She specialized in oil paints, but was talented in everything.

Robyn was creative in every aspect of her life, creativity flowed through her always. Robyn was also a devote Catholic who prayed the rosary daily and had much knowledge on Bible verses and church history that she instilled in her family.

Robyn loved the outdoors and was considered a “rock hound” by her friends and family. One of her favorite things to do was to collect arrowheads, different rocks and antiques. She had visions of everything she collect as being part of an art project that she intended to make – it was her creative mind always working constantly.

Robyn cherished family and holidays and enjoyed decorating and cooking for everyone. Robyn made many friends on her journey and left lasting impressions on them all.

She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Reid of Denver, Jessica (Jayme) Gould of Worland, Wyoming, Brittany (Trey) Clarkson of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; four brothers, Wince Young of Sheridan, Montana, Jeff (Shelia) Young of Kimberley, Idaho, Chris (Rachel) Young of Grangeville, Idaho, Mike (Amy) Young of Sheridan; two sisters, Erin Young of Sheridan and April Young of Sheridan MT. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Young; mother, Barbara Young; brother, Steven Young; grandmother, Anneliese Lowder; and husband Rick Reid.

A Funeral Mass is to be held Saturday, November 17 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel, Montana at 10 a.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 16