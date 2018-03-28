RNA presents check

Royal Neighbors of America (RNA) president Pat Heinz and member Mary Hancock presented a check for $2075 to the Moorcroft Senior Center Friday night to help further the center’s efforts to get into their new building. The “Ball Toss” fundraiser the seniors recently hosted brought in $1075, explained Hancock, and when Reynolds and Gray sent that amount into RNA, the funds were matched, resulting in the senior center almost doubling their money. Hancock said that while Pine Haven doesn’t have a senior center, “we’re going to support this one”.