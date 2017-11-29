Respecting the flag

The rules for disposing of a United States flag are clear: when it becomes worn, torn or soiled, it must be retired and then replaced. The most common way of doing this is to burn the flag, but the key to disposal should always be respect.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the United States Flag Code.

To help the citizens of Crook County achieve this, a flag disposal box is now available in the lobby of the Crook County Courthouse. Simply bring your worn and tattered flags to the box, fold them respectfully and place them inside; the Sundance VFW has taken responsibility for their proper disposal.

“It is with great respect for our Country and our flag to offer the residence of Crook County a place centrally-located in which our citizens can drop-off their worn and tattered flags,” said Tina Wood, Crook County Clerk of District Court and 1st Vice President of the Wyoming Association of County Officers.

“The county is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”

The box was installed in partnership with the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriffs Association.

“We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement,” said Matthew Chase, Executive Director of the National Association of Counties.