Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The Starfish 2nd Hand Store will be closed Saturday, November 25. We have had some great volunteering that has enabled us to get more items out.

We cannot take old paint or televisions that are not flat screen. We will be partnering with the Moorcroft Chamber of Commerce so that on December 16, when Christmas Baskets are handed out, those people may come and get free clothes at the Starfish.

The MTC planning commission met on November 14 with positive plans moving forward. We are asking the community for ideas for the MTC; any idea will be looked at in January.

Chairman Tracy Jones will facilitate a workshop January 16 at 5:30 p.m. to present and discuss all proposals. The ladies at town hall, Candace Nelson, Dick Claar, Nancy Feehan and Lisa Lovett will be happy to listen to your ideas and present or explain how you can do it.

Open Gym is from 8:15 until 10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings and Candace is doing a HIIT work out and you are welcome to join her or you can walk or use the equipment on the stage for $2. Fridays are also open.

Monday night at 6:30 p.m. is Open Gym Basketball; Tuesday night at 6:30 is Open Gym for families; Wednesday night is volleyball at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25 is Open Mic Night in the library; come share your talent.

The town council has reduced the rates for the MTC to encourage groups and individuals to use the building. The library and cafeteria are decorated for the holidays and are the perfect rooms for company parties, meetings, family parties, etc. Check with town hall for the new rates.

The library is refreshed and ready for your rental. We really appreciate all the hard work that has gone into the room to make it ready for the holidays.

Please let the council or rec board know if you would support and use the gym other times than already posted to be open.

The EWC GED classes are held on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in room 158 on the east end of the building, use the Starfish entrance.

The calendar in December has Santa arriving the second and Family Movie Night the 19th. December 10 will be an Ecumenical church service for the community. The MTC currently has spaces available to set up a business.

If you are interested in a contract cleaning position at the MTC, please pick up an application at town hall and submit before 5 p.m. on November 27.