Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The MTC Planning commission will meet November 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the GED room (158); enter the building through the Starfish entrance.

Exciting and positive things happening at the MTC! It was so great having the Secret Squirrel Brigade youth at the council meeting Monday. This is the town’s goal, to have the building serve the community and to be self sufficient.

Candace Nelson is volunteering her time on Monday and Wednesday from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. for open gym and she will also do a HIIT class for the $2 access fee.

On Tuesday evenings, she and her husband will open the gym from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. for families to come and play or work out.

The council voted to make new rates Monday night for the MTC, hoping this will make the building more affordable for groups and individuals. Please contact town hall, Nancy Feehan, Char Delfino, Candace Nelson, Phebie Hawk and Casey Devish for use of the building.

This paper will have an ad for a cleaning person at the MTC. Please check at town hall for the application.

The EWC GED classes will be held at the MTC Wednesday nights. The classroom is on the east end of the building by Starfish and Bear Lodge Therapy.

The library is finished and looks so fresh and nice and is ready for your rentals. We really appreciate all the hard work of the volunteers who cleaned to have it ready for the holidays.

The towns is looking at purchasing a key lock system for the gym so you can use the facility during certain times and pay a monthly fee; let me or a council member know if that is something you would like.

The MTC currently has space available to set up a business and is also a great place to rent for family or professional events. Town hall has the fee schedule and a key.