Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The next rec board meeting will be December 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the MTC cafeteria. Stay tuned for updates from the rec board. Anyone’s invited to the meeting and we welcome ideas for the use of the MTC. Santa’s booked for a visit and will show up soon, watch for date and details.

The MTC planning commission has met twice now with positive vibes and ideas that are looking feasible with being broken down into phases. The next meeting is November 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the GED room which is through the Bear Lodge entrance on the east side of the building.

We are very pleased that Tracy Jones has accepted the position of chairman of this group and look forward to his expertise in dealing with the challenges of getting us to work together to make plans and goals for the MTC. Everyone is welcome to come to these meetings.

Open Gym basketball for men will be on Mondays at 6 p.m. Kids’ basketball practice is on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Open Gym volleyball is Wednesday nights at 7. Please contact Nancy Feehan at 307-660-7428 if interesting in volunteering for a different time or any other ideas for utilizing the MTC.

The Starfish 2nd Hand Store is open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon unless it is a holiday weekend. We have had great volunteers to help and always welcome more. DO NOT leave donations outside the door during the week. We are currently taking clean seasonal items.

The Veterans will hold their annual dinner on November 11 at the MTC cafeteria.

The EWC GED classes will be held at the MTC Wednesday nights. The classroom is on the east end of the building by Starfish and Bear Lodge Therapy.

The ever popular Treat Street, sponsored by the Parent Advisory Board was a huge success and the Raven Ball, for sixth grade and up, made for a very fun night!

The library is finished and looks so fresh and nice and is ready for your rentals. We really appreciate all the hard work of the volunteers who cleaned to have it ready for the holidays.

The towns is looking at purchasing a key lock system for the gym so you can use the facility during certain times and pay a monthly fee; let me or a council member know if that is something you would like.

The MTC currently has space available to set up a business and is also a great place to rent for family or professional events. Town hall has the fee schedule and a key.