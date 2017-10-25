Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The rec board will meet the first Wednesday of each month starting November 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the MTC cafeteria.

The first meeting of the planning commission for the MTC has been held and the next gathering will be October 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the MTC cafeteria starting with a walk through followed by the meeting. Anyone who is interested in working and promoting the MTC is invited to come.

Open Gym basketball for men will be on Mondays at 6 p.m. Kids’ basketball practice is on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Open Gym volleyball is Wednesday nights at 7. Please contact Nancy Feehan at 307-660-7428 if interesting in volunteering for a different time or any other ideas for utilizing the MTC.

The Starfish 2nd Hand Store is open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon unless it is a holiday weekend. We still need volunteers for Saturdays. DO NOT leave donations outside the door during the week.

The town is looking at purchasing a key lock system for the gym so you can use the facility during certain times and pay a monthly fee; let me or a council member know if that is something you would like.

The library is finished and looks so fresh and nice and is ready for your rentals. It will be decorated for the holidays and Santa.

The MTC currently has space available to set up a business and is also a great place to rent for family or professional events. Town hall has the fee schedule and a key.

The parent advisory board is sponsoring the Trick or Treat Street at the MTC gym on Saturday, October 28 from 5 until 8 p.m. The MTC will also hold a dance for youth, sixth through 12th, starting at 7 p.m. until midnight. Volunteers are needed to set up, tear down and chaperone. Get in touch with JB or Sara King if you would like to help in any way.